Hilarity ensues when Steve Harvey asks contestants to name something women wish their man “wouldn’t take his shirt off for”

“Family Feud” is still going strong after all these years on the air, and that’s probably because of the ridiculous questions posed to the guests on the show.

Last week, guests were treated to quite a show when they were asked, “Name something married women wish their man wouldn’t take their shirt off to do.”

The top answer was “mow the lawn,” since it seems that too many men are cutting the grass without their shirts on. But, the family that got the first series of guesses was unable to clinch their victory with guesses like “doing the laundry.” The Joyce family managed to steal with the answer “go swimming.” Which raises the question–why don’t women want their man to take his shirt off when he goes swimming?



