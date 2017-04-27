His girlfriend’s epic revenge prank left him with a broken toe and a bruised ego

The roles are reversed in this HammyTV video, when Hammy’s girlfriend Jen — who is usually the victim of Hammy’s pranks — finally gets her revenge.

Jen waits until Hammy is fast asleep, and sets up a whole bunch of mouse traps on the floor around his bed. She then makes a loud noise to scare him out of bed. The end result is hilarious, and Jen seems thoroughly satisfied.





Sadly though, Hammy doesn’t seem to have learnt his lesson. He lets Jen know that he’s going to keep pranking her. Poor girl.