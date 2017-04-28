“How to Bake Air” puts all those other silly Facebook cooking videos to shame

Almost all of us have Facebook feeds that are cluttered with tutorial cooking clips. More often than not, those videos involve bacon, avocados or a sort of cheese. They always look so simple; the final product so appetizing. But if you’ve ever tried to make one of the recipes, there’s a good chance you’ve discovered the steps to a successful dish aren’t as easy as Facebook makes them seem.

Au contraire, attempting these recipes usually ends up as the culinary equivalent to a Pinterest fail.

However, a new video is putting all the other silly cooking clips to shame. The clip, which is entitled “how to cook air,” requires no ingredients, no inherent culinary ability and only a handful of supplies. So next time your friend is bragging about the wonderful bacon burrito with rice, quinoa and homemade guacamole, let them know that you also are quite a cook — you’ve mastered baking air.

