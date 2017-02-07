Humpty Dumpty trying to get a tax write-off is the Super Bowl commercial everyone is talking about

A lot of sports analysts are declaring Super Bowl LI the most exciting NFL championship of all time, but if you’re just not a football fan, the commercials make it very watchable. This year’s big game featured a number of hilarious commercials, and some, like the Budweiser ad, that sought to send a message.

One Super Bowl ad that just about everybody is talking about is the TurboTax commercial that features Humpty Dumpty and “all the king’s men.” The injured “Mr. Dumpty” calls his TurboTax agent, who tells him that a tax deduction will be available for his medical expenses. So while he may never be in one piece again, at least he won’t be dead broke.





