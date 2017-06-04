Rare Humor

If sleeping were a sport, the sleepy kids and dozy dogs in this adorable compilation video would be the champions

Sleep is the best thing ever. There are few things more enjoyable than laying down in a cozy bed and letting your mind and body shutdown. Sadly, sleep is a rare thing to the average adult human. We work all day and spend the evenings drinking or Netflix and chilling.

Kids and animals are a bit luckier though. They can sleep wherever and whenever they want — as the kids inn this “AFV” video are all too happy to demonstrate.


From a human child falling asleep in the back of a car to an unconscious dog refusing to wake up while having its tongue played with, this video is packed with adorable clips of dozy dogs and lethargic children.

