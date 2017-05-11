If this bodacious fail compilation doesn’t get you in the mood for summer, nothing will

Summer is almost here and we have the perfect video to get you in the mood. This brilliant compilation features 24 refreshingly hilarious water-based fails that will increase your summer excitement and make you wince at the same time.

Most of the clips feature little kids with excessive amounts of confidence who usually end up hurting themselves after attempting fairly rudimentary stunts, like jumping into a paddling pool, or jumping into a regular pool.

Not all of the fails are pool based. Some feature boating mishaps, and a couple of the accidents result from an inability to correctly use a Slip ‘N Slide.

These kids suffer for their art, and we’re incredibly grateful.