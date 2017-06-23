If you believe the third time is the charm, this naked tightrope walker might disagree with you

A man decided to attempt to walk naked across a tightrope above a canal on a particularly warm day in Dublin, Ireland, because why not?

RELATED: Quite frankly, this is the wrong way to ride a three-wheeler

In front of a crowd that had gathered to watch him, the daredevil attempted not once, not twice, but three times to cross the tightrope, but each time he hilariously fell into the murky waters beneath him.

Each fall was met with laughter from the onlookers, followed by encouragement to try again. However, after failing for the third time, the man decided to call it quits and gave a naked bow.





You tried your best, naked guy.