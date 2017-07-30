If you want an easy laugh, you can make Siri serenade you with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”

YouTuber UnBoxing John let his viewers know about a neat little iOS easter egg involving everyone’s favorite artificial intelligence, Siri, and the classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by rock gods Queen.

The trick is simple. All you have to do is quote one of the songs lyrics (John uses “I see a little silhouette of a man”) to Siri, then sit back and relax as Siri serenades you with the rest of the song.

Siri’s rendition is pretty great, but it’s still not out favorite. That honor belongs to The Muppets.



