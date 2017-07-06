If you’re thinking about starting a family, this crazy compilation of kids destroying stuff will make you think again

Kids are adorable, right? Wrong! As this horrifying AFV video demonstrates, kids are nothing but little wrecking balls leaving trails of destruction in their wake.

You can kiss goodbye to all your precious possessions the second you bring a human life into this world. Whether it’s getting their greasy paws all over your furniture or your fragile items — kids destroy everything they touch.

So as you enjoy this video, think about how costly having a child really is. And if you already have kids, we’re terribly sorry, but it’s too late for you. Just give everything away before they get a chance to break it.



