In 1991, Steve Irwin got bitten on the neck by a snake on live TV and laughed it off like it was nothing

Unless you’re Australian, this video will probably be new to you. It features a fresh-faced Steve Irwin as he gets attacked by snake on a kids’ TV show.

The segment begins innocently enough. Steve is showing his scaly friend to the show’s hosts while explaining that it’s not very dangerous — tempt fate much, Steve?

It quickly becomes clear that the segment is in danger of going off the rails. The snake tucks its head into Irwin’s neck and bites the flesh. Irwin, as professional and resilient as you’d expect, barely flinches.





He laughs, and actually ends up apologizing to the host for worrying her. Irwin truly was made of steel.