In 2016, Jerry Lewis gave one of the most painfully awkward interviews of all time — and it’s incredibly amusing

Back in 2016, The Hollywood Reporter attempted to interview Jerry Lewis. But as you can see from this video, it did not go well.

Throughout the interview (if you can even call that), Lewis is angrily monosyllabic and full of disdain. He refuses to acknowledge that there are any differences between working now and in the past and doesn’t think that 1947 Vegas and the city in 2016 are any different. He also refuses to repeat any anecdotes or mention any upcoming projects. He mocks the interviewer’s laugh and is generally just awful.

With all this considered, you’d think the interview would be impossible to watch, but it’s actually pure comedy gold.

Seriously, watch it and try not to laugh.

Even Sarah Palin liked it: