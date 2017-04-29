In a moment of true productivity, here’s Sean Spicer counting to 100

The first 100 days of Trump’s administration are over and just about everybody has a different take on the beginning of our first television star-turned-president. One of the stars of the early Trump presidency has been White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer has received a lot of criticism and has been a hilarious part of “Saturday Night Live” as portrayed by Melissa McCarthy.

And, while there are some who want him out of the press room, it seems that the legendary Sean Spicer is here for good.





The guys at “The Daily Show” decided to have a go at Spicer. In celebration of President Trump’s first 100 days, they’ve compiled a video of Spicer counting to 100.