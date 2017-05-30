In a move of ice-cold genius, these wise guys decided to run across their frozen pool

In the early winter, a few enterprising brave men decided that they would try their luck at the first “annual ice jump.” Before they went headlong into the iced over pool, they had a friend test the terrain by scraping it with a metal pole–which seems like a foolproof way of deciding whether the ice is completely frozen.

Their companion, who was simultaneously filming and narrating the “ice jump” explained that the pair were trying to make it across the pool. Unfortunately, they only made it a few steps before the ice caved under their weight and they were sent into the green depths. Afterward, they sprinted out of the water and shed their clothes on the deck; they were sporting bruises from their brave endeavor but luckily they were close to a warm shower.





