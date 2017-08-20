In this interview with Arsenio Hall, the late, great Dick Gregory did what he did best and dropped some hilarious truth bombs

In this 2014 interview with Arsenio Hall, the recently deceased comedy legend and civil rights pioneer Dick Gregory talks about an array of issues, from Disneyland to the 1968 presidential campaign.

Arsenio begins the interview by asking Gregory to provide an opinion on Justin Bieber: “That boy’s beyond crack,” Gregory jokes.

As the the conversation continues, Gregory, in typical Gregory fashion, takes control, and Arsenio just lets him go. He never rambles — despite being an elderly gentleman by this point in his life — and the audience hangs on his every word.





Gregory then describes how he almost didn’t agree to “The Tonight Show” appearance in 1962 unless he was allowed to sit on the couch next to host Jack Parr. At the time, the show invited black comedians to give monologues. But they were never given the opportunity to sit as a guest on the show after finishing their stand-up set.

“I don’t want to work Jack Parr’s show because Negroes never sit on the couch. And I hung up, and I started crying, and I’m explaining it to my wife, and then the phone ring again — it’s Jack Parr,” Gregory said. “[Parr] said, ‘Come on in, I’ll let you sit down.'”

Gregory used the opportunity to talk about family life and said he received thousands of letters from people saying they didn’t know black children and white children were the same.