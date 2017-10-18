Instagram users share photos of themselves before and after having kids — and oof

A dad’s Instagram call to arms is proving that having kids takes a major toll on your physical appearance. Mike Julianelle — the operator of the humorous parental-advice Facebook page Dad and Buried — also has an Instagram account called Got Toddlered, where he posts photos and memes of “things children have ruined.”
RELATED: Are you guilty of “binge racing” your favorite TV shows? The answer is probably yes
Unsurprisingly, having kids seems to have drastically transformed the way he looks. On Oct. 12, Julianelle posted a side-by-side photo collage of his face before and after having children. The before photo features a fresh-faced and childless young man with a glint his eye. The world is his oyster and nothing will get between him and his dreams. But a quick glance the picture on the right reveals the horrible truth.
Wanna see something REALLY scary? Here’s me, before and after I had kids! Want to play along? This October, I’m opening up @gottoddlered to your submissions of your scariest “Before and After Kids” pics! If you’re not afraid, send your photos – and your IG name if you want me to share it – to gottoddlered@gmail.com and let the nightmares begin! . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life
Eventually, other parents followed his example, and the side-by-side before and after photos came rolling in.
The “Before and After Kids” entries are really starting to pile up and omg they are hilarious and not at all depressing! Don’t worry, @natliz6, no one can even notice the bags under your eyes… 😳 . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life
I love this one from @mrstooman because it looks EXACTLY LIKE MINE. All bright-eyed and youthful on the left, and just straight DONE on the right. Haha. Hahahaha. 😞 Condolences all around! #BeforeAndAfterKids . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life