Instagram users share photos of themselves before and after having kids — and oof

A dad’s Instagram call to arms is proving that having kids takes a major toll on your physical appearance. Mike Julianelle — the operator of the humorous parental-advice Facebook page Dad and Buried — also has an Instagram account called Got Toddlered, where he posts photos and memes of “things children have ruined.”

Unsurprisingly, having kids seems to have drastically transformed the way he looks. On Oct. 12, Julianelle posted a side-by-side photo collage of his face before and after having children. The before photo features a fresh-faced and childless young man with a glint his eye. The world is his oyster and nothing will get between him and his dreams. But a quick glance the picture on the right reveals the horrible truth.


Eventually, other parents followed his example, and the side-by-side before and after photos came rolling in.

