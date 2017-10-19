Internet goes bananas over this pretty ridiculous conspiracy theory about Melania Trump

Internet conspiracy theorists are at it again, and this time, they’re convinced Melania Trump is using a body double. Half of the notion seems to be a joke, but the armchair detectives try hard to make a case.

According to the theory, Melania Trump’s body double pulls off the stunt by wearing the first lady’s trademark large glasses and even a fake nose. The idea took wind last Friday when a Facebook user uploaded an image of the first lady that seems to have been taken from a strange angle. Immediately, people were trying to figure out if Melania might be using a stand-in–the post quickly went viral and has been shared over 123,000 times since it was posted.





This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Some people actually seemed to buy into the funky theory, but mostly the internet just took the opportunity to make fun of the wackiness of the world wide web. A Fake Melania Twitter account even popped up:

Looks like you all figured me out. #fakemelania — Fake Melania (@FakeMelania) October 18, 2017

Here are more photos of Mystery Woman X without the sunglasses looking a lot like — Melania Trump, taken at the same event on the same day by Getty Images. For those pointing out the increased height difference between her and President Trump, that can be easily explained by the First Lady’s flats (she usually prefers heels).

There’s a long history of powerful people using body doubles (or political decoys) to throw would-be assassins off their tracks. Queen Elizabeth I, Saddam Hussein and Adolf Hitler all use, or used, body doubles. There’s even a conspiracy theory that the allies assassinated Hitler’s body double and the real dictator escaped to South America.

