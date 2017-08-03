Is Barron Trump a time-traveling mastermind? We may never know

At any given time, there are hundreds of thousands of conspiracy theories floating through the world wide web. Most of them relate to the Kennedy Assassination and the Illuminati. But there are also plenty of oddball ideas on some corners of the internet that don’t get their own YouTube documentaries. One such theory is that of Barron Trump the time traveler.

HuffPost reported on a book written in the 1890s entitled “Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey.” In the text, a young man (Baron Trump) travels to Russia with the help of a man named Don. The author, Ingersoll Lockwood, wrote a number of books that mirror the current presidency, including one entitled “The Last President,” in which an underdog candidate ascends to the Oval Office. And don’t take our word for it: you can read the entire book on the Library of Congress website.





But the theory that the Trumps are a time-traveling class of leaders is not new — only the discovery of the eerie books. The idea has been circulating on Reddit and 4chan for a while. In a Reddit post from the summer of 2016, a Reddit user outlined an entire theory, positing that Donald Trump owns a time travel machine invented by Nikola Tesla. According to that post, the FBI seized Tesla’s possessions after his death, and an MIT professor named John Trump was brought in to analyze the inventor’s notes. After John’s death, he left those notes to his nephew — Donald Trump. The redditor writes that a young Trump then traveled to the future and “discovered that America had become a nuclear dystopia caused by radical Islamic terror.” In order to prevent that future, Trump traveled through time, amassing a fortune and eventually became president.

And there are a number of theories like this circulating the internet. Over the past few months, we’ve seen the introduction of the theory that Steve Bannon is actually Barron Trump. According to that idea, Barron used the Trump family time machine to travel into the past and, as Steve Bannon, help build a news organization that would propel Trump into the presidency. Barron is finally living in the White House, where he might just have access to the time machine.