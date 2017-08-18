Is this the great Chevy Chase’s most underrated film?

Chevy Chase has had a storied career in television and film. The star exploded onto the scene during the first season of “Saturday Night Live,” where he garnered that laughs while anchoring the “Weekend Update” desk. And from there, it was all uphill.

He starred in “Caddyshack” in 1980 and “National Lampoon Vacation” in ’83. Then there was “Spies Like Us” in ’85. But two of his greatest films, “Fletch” and “Fletch Lives” are hardly talked about. You’ll rarely see the two films on television but they’re widely appreciated.





In this clip, Fletch (the investigative reporter) pretends to be a business leader so that he can learn some information about the house he’s just bought.