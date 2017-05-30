It only took a jaunty jingle to turn this bizarre indoor car chase into a work of comedic genius

This video — which was recently uploaded to the Devaso House YouTube channel — depicts one of the most bizarre car chases we’ve ever seen. It’s bizarre not only because it takes place inside, but because the car is being chased by people on foot.

That description alone is enough to make the video worth watching. But the internet gods must be smiling down upon us today, because some genius decided to add the theme song from “The Benny Hill Show” to the video, which really amps up the comedy.





RELATED: All it takes to turn a bad drama movie into comedy gold is a little change of tune

Sometimes, a simple addition can really enhance the enjoyment we derive from a particular clip. And this video is a great example of that. Minimal effort went into to creation of this video and yet it is undeniably a work of genius.

We’ve written before about videos that have been dramatically improved by having the “Benny Hill” theme added to them and we suspect we’ll do so again in the not so distant future.