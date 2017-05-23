It only took a simple change of tune to turn this music festival footage into a comedic masterpiece

With nothing more than a simple musical alteration, some genius decided to turn this very basic music festival footage into a brilliant comedic masterpiece.

The footage features some young ravers at a European music festival. They’re presumably getting down to the music of some generic EDM DJ, and we have no doubt that the video, in its original form, was nothing special.

But add the Benny Hill theme “Yakety Sax,” and the footage finally takes on a personality. To be fair, you could probably improve every video ever made just by adding the Benny Hill theme.



