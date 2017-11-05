It was nonsense galore when “Sarah Huckabee Sanders” addressed the press on “SNL”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment on a recent episode hosted by “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Larry David.

Regular cast member Aidy Bryant busted out her Huck impersonation for a sketch that involved her addressing the White House press corps for a press briefing featuring the usual amount of nonsense and deflection. It seemed like a run-of-mill briefing — until we got a glimpse of what’s going on inside the press secretary’s head.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth gatecrashes an “SNL” skit featuring his fiancée Miley Cyrus

“In a minute, I’m gonna tell you guys a six-minute riddle about taxes,” Bryant says early on in the sketch. “But first, I’m gonna take some questions.”





“History is a bottle of moments that is filled with time and horses and the invention of the telephone,” she later said in response to a question about General John Kelly’s recent claim that the Civil War happened because of a lack of compromise. “If you don’t like that, you’ve gotta take it up with Father Time.”

In the prerecorded sketch, Bryant’s Sanders switches between making farcical claims to journalists and a vision of herself performing a version of Demi Lovato’s “Confident” within her own version of the song’s video. It was like “Inception” but even more nonsensical.

It wasn’t the first time viewers had been treated to Bryant’s ridiculously accurate Huckabee Sanders impression: