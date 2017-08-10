It’s not hard to tell which one of this woman’s animals got into the trash

A woman came into the kitchen to find the trashcan knocked over, and it wasn’t hard for her to figure out who the culprit was.

She asks one of her dogs if it was the one to get into the trash, then she asked that dog if it was the cat who got into the trash. She then turns to her other dog, who happens to have the lid of the trashcan stuck around its head.





“Red, you’re looking guilty,” she says. “Got anything to say for yourself?”

Though it seems Red is guilty, it can’t stop smiling and wagging its tail, so it’s impossible to stay mad at the adorable pup.