J.J. Watt tweeted that his locker buddy thinks dinosaurs are fake, and fans were merciless

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt just about crashed the internet in Houston when he tweeted that the Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader doesn’t believe in dinosaurs. The defensive end wrote, “Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year, and I just found out [D.J.] doesn’t believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake.”

Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year and I just found out @Djread98 doesn't believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 29, 2017

Reader’s mentions piled up, with people calling him “uneducated” and suggesting Watt take him to a museum.

Complete failure of our educational system — Quincy (@daley7274) July 29, 2017

Need to visit Houston Museum of Natural Science to see the bones of the fake dinosaurs — Tom Eishen (@tomeishen) July 29, 2017

If he starts talking about a flat Earth just remind him that if it were flat cats would have knocked everything off of it long ago. — Destino Preto (@Understandles) July 29, 2017

But, the former Clemson Tiger stuck to his guns — turns out he really thinks dinosaurs are a rouse.





Don't knock my theories man https://t.co/DdgrDbElZf — Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 29, 2017

Watt joked, “I just had to see if anybody had your back (they don’t).”

I suppose aliens exist as well? https://t.co/sYi6XgQBY9 — Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 29, 2017

I know man it's rough 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nQmGdilH6h — Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 29, 2017

Poor D.J. is going to have a tough day on Twitter defending his theories. At one point, he said that he believes climate change is “due to the earth’s rotation.” Thankfully, Reader is good enough at football that he won’t have to take a job as a paleontologist anytime soon.