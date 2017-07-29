J.J. Watt tweeted that his locker buddy thinks dinosaurs are fake, and fans were merciless

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt just about crashed the internet in Houston when he tweeted that the Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader doesn’t believe in dinosaurs. The defensive end wrote, “Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year, and I just found out [D.J.] doesn’t believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake.”
Reader’s mentions piled up, with people calling him “uneducated” and suggesting Watt take him to a museum.
But, the former Clemson Tiger stuck to his guns — turns out he really thinks dinosaurs are a rouse.
Watt joked, “I just had to see if anybody had your back (they don’t).”
Poor D.J. is going to have a tough day on Twitter defending his theories. At one point, he said that he believes climate change is “due to the earth’s rotation.” Thankfully, Reader is good enough at football that he won’t have to take a job as a paleontologist anytime soon.