Jack Black appeared on a Korean TV show and tried to sing Korean pop songs

The mutli-talented movie star Jack Black recently appeared on the popular Korean comedy series “Infinite Challenge,” where he played a few fun games with the show’s hosts.

In the clip above, Black dons a pair of headphones and listens various K-pop songs. While listening, his task was try to sing and hum the song, so that the cast of the show could guess the name of the song.

Black tried hard to follow along with the music, despite not understanding the language, and he must have done a pretty decent job because the hosts were not only able to guess the songs quickly, but were thoroughly impressed by the actor’s hidden Korean language signing talents.





Black also appeared on the same show last year. Here’s how that went down: