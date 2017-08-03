“Jackass” star Steve-O shares insane stories while eating super spicy chicken wings

First We Feast and its incredibly popular “Hot Ones” series — on which guests are interviewed while attempting to devour some very spicy chicken wings — featured famous daredevil and former “Jackass” star Steve-O on a recent episode, and as you can probably imagine, he had some crazy tales to tell.

The 43-year-old prankster legend has performed many memorable pranks over the course of his career such as snorting wasabi, shooting fireworks out of his rear-end and tight-rope walking over alligators to name a few, but he really had his work cut out for him when it came to the “Hot Ones” challenge.





During the chat, Steve-O receives a call from his old buddy Johnny Knoxville, offers some genuinely inspirational moments of reflection and drinks a lot of milk.