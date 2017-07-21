Jackie Chiles of “Seinfeld” fame might be the best attorney in history — here are his greatest hits

In 1591, while scribbling “Henry VI,” William Shakespeare declared, “first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” Since then, there hasn’t been much love lost for the lawyer class. But throughout history, we’ve become a little bit fascinated with lawyers, in both fiction and real life. Jackie Chiles is a small and recurring character in “Seinfeld” and throughout the show he’s Kramer’s go-to attorney every time that he finds himself in a jam–or more often, looking to make some money.

RELATED: Some genius edited Jerry Seinfeld into “Fate of the Furious,” and it’s perfect





Chiles is based off the real-life attorney Johnnie Cochran who defended O.J. Simpson. Cochran gained national fame after the Simpson trial for his rhetoric–most specifically, his love of alliteration. Unfortunately, Jackie Chiles wasn’t nearly as successful as his real-life counterpart, but that didn’t make him any less of a legend.