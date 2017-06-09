James Comey’s moment in the spotlight didn’t disappoint when it got the Photoshop treatment

June 8 was termed “Comey Day,” as the nation turned to Washington, D.C., to watch former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In the nation’s capital, bars opened early to serve Trump and Comey-themed drinks while the public readied themselves for the fireworks of politics.

Comey was a domineering presence at 6 feet 8 inches, and the giant, who is usually dry and stiff, opened up a bit in the testimony. In the moments before the hearing began, there was an iconic picture snapped of the stoic former official that quickly made rounds on the internet.





Imgur/klowny

Fortunately for those of us who see politics as a bad joke with a boring punchline, the photo got into the hands of the internet’s photoshop geniuses who decided to work their magic.

Imgur/segosegosego

Yes, that’s “Uncle Joe” Biden encouraging Comey….fake news?

Imgur/Santorumsandwich

Season 5 of “House of Cards” is out on Netflix, and we’re all pretty excited about it.

Imgur/retardedacceleration

Who’s going to steal this painting?

Imgur/Smileyface

James Comey at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest?

Imgur/SewerSwan

They say Washington, D.C., is a sea of sharks.

Imgur/Maxamous

Though, it could be hyenas.

Imgur/slakex

You’re a wizard, James.

Imgur/Christmas-Pickle

Not the most flattering light for President Donald Trump.

Imgur/TheSpanishImposition

Imgur/DSKArtwork

Imgur/xviixii

This might be our favorite Photoshop to date. It’s just so calming.

Imgur/Boopy_Doopy

How long before the president calls Comey a “clown”?

Imgur/BlewMyC***

This one is just cool.

Imgur/news2Utah