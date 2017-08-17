James Corden desperately wants to be Floyd Mayweather’s new hype man — but Floyd ain’t interested

James Corden desperately wants to become Floyd Mayweather’s new “Hype Man” ahead of the former world champion’s big fight with Conor McGregor.

The boxer made an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of the “The Late Late Show,” but quickly regretted his decision to do so when the British host continued to be a nuisance.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson completely destroys James Corden in an ego-bruising rap battle

“This is the biggest fight ever, you’re going to need the biggest hype man ever,” Corden told Mayweather, who politely declined the the host’s offer.





Corden tried to show off some of his hype man skills, but to no avail. Corden is eventually dragged away by the boxer’s menacing henchmen, putting an end to that dream.