James Corden just took a “Magic Mike” bootcamp — it didn’t go so well

On a recent episode of the “Late Late Show,” James Corden decided to get in some “Magic Mike” training with movie star Channing Tatum and the result was a little less than seducing.

When Corden showed up for the session, Channing was a little surprised, saying “I don’t know if you are exactly ‘Magic Mike’ material.” It turns out that the training to become a male stripper is a little more intense that you might have expected — as Corden learned while going through the moves with the guys.





Tatum was supposedly hosting auditions for the “Magic Mike Live” which performs in Las Vegas. In a true bucket list moment, Corden was able to get on stage and shake his hips with the other boys.

Unfortunately for the other gentlemen, the British talk show host will be keeping his day job. But at least now he has plenty of contacts in the niche world of male stripping.