James Corden served Gordon Ramsay a sickening slice of revenge — and it didn’t go down well

Before he brought the concept stateside, Gordon Ramsay used to host a British version of his cooking show “The F Word.” Like its American counterpart, the show featured challenges, interviews with famous people and the occasional stomach-churning prank.

Back in 2010, when the show was at the peak of its popularity in the U.K., Ramsay invited an up-and-coming actor and comedian called James Corden onto the program for a segment on Chinese delicacies — and somehow tricked him into eating a gross fish eye.





Here’s that segment:

Well, when the tables were finally turned on “The Late Show With James Corden,” it was Ramsay’s turn to eat the fish eye.

Unsurprisingly, it was hard for Ramsay to swallow.

