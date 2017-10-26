James Corden takes his ambitious feud with Usain Bolt to another level

On this episode of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden challenged Olympic gold medalist and athletics legend Usain Bolt to a series of games, hoping to get back at the world’s fastest man after being humiliated in previous episodes with defeats on the running track and “Drop the Mic.”

The two competed in chess, Twister, basketball and even baking, but no matter how hard he tried, the British funnyman just couldn’t defeat his rival. Bolt even made a better balloon animal!





In the same episode, Bolt talked about wanting to be an action star like Jason Statham or James Bond.

And Cedric The Entertainer talked about his appearance on the new “Drop The Mic” TV show. He proved how talented he is at beginning to rap but not actually rapping.

