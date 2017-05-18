Jason Segel’s coffee run gets a little dirtier than expected

We all see photos of amazing coffee and latte foam art online. We see pictures of leaves, hearts and Taylor Swift decorating the tops of drinks, all to make our social media feeds look a little classier. Of course, we don’t expect those decorations to go wrong in a slightly NSFW way. And if we were a barista, we certainly wouldn’t want this to happen while we were serving a celebrity customer.

According to in PEOPLE, when actor Jason Segel stopped for a drink at a coffee shop, he got quite a big surprise. He received the dirty drink featured below, which his barista insists “wasn’t on purpose.”





This morning my barista got embarrassed after he made my coffee. Then he said "this wasn't on purpose": pic.twitter.com/GdP1PAq0kv — Jason Segel (@jasonsegel) May 18, 2017

Segel is no stranger to dirty jokes after starring in films like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Sex Tape” and “Knocked Up,” but he probably wasn’t expecting moments like this to happen off-camera.