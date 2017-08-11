Jeff Bridges plays an adorably fun game called “Name That Puppy,” and he’s got good naming skills

It’s been a little while since we heard from Jeff Bridges, but the 67-year-old star has been in enough movies to take a little cruise control. On Friday, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” uploaded a clip entitled “Name that Puppy with Jeff Bridges.”

In the two-minute long clip, Bridges unveiled a series of puppies and named them just based on their looks. He was all over the board with the names — bestowing typical human names like “Gene” as well as names we would normally expect for a dog, like “Sweet.” He even named some after former dogs he owned.





Bridges will star in a number of films in 2017, including “The Only Boy Living in New York’ and “Kingsman.” But the star will always be remembered for his role as “The Dude” in “The Big Lebowski.”