Jeff Sessions has a terrible poker face, and Conan O’Brien was more than happy to point it out

If you thought lawyers were supposed to be good at lying, you can think again, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions — the highest ranking lawyer in the land — has one of the most telling nervous tics of all time, and Conan O’Brien was more than happy to point it out on Tuesday evening’s episode of his TBS show.

During a segment, O’Brien claimed that he had spotted a “nervous tic, almost like a poker tell, that comes out at times when [Sessions] may be lying.”





As you can see from the video evidence, when Sessions lies, his ears wiggle — and Sessions lied so much during his Senate testimony that it’s a miracle he didn’t fly away.

He’s basically Dumbo, only more racist, if such a thing is imaginable.