Jerry Seinfeld talks about meeting fans and recommends three episodes of his iconic show

It has been almost two decades since “Seinfeld” was on the air. When the show moved to Hulu, it was a huge event and most of us can now have George, Kramer, Elaine and Jerry right at our fingers — and all you need is a smartphone. On Tuesday, Jerry sat down with GQ to talk about life after the show, saying that he and Larry David settled on the title “Seinfeld” because “we couldn’t think of another title.”

When they asked what show first-time viewers should watch, Jerry seemed to dash away from the question, saying, “you can’t really recommend comedy.” However, when asked what episode he would re-watch, Seinfeld replied, “I really like ‘The Pothole,’ because Newman bursts into flames at the end and screams, ‘Oh, the humanity!’ But I also love ‘The Marine Biologist’ and ‘The Yada Yada.'”

Seinfeld also claimed that he doesn’t mind meeting and greeting fans; but unsurprisingly, Jerry get peeved when people are obsessed with pictures. The comedian even said that he’s stopped taking pictures with fans, explaining, “I talk with people and learn a little bit about them, and I don’t just stand there with a fake smile […] talking to someone and having that real interaction can be nice. You can actually get something out of that.” He claimed that he still writes every day but did not indicate what might be next in his career. For, now he seems content driving fast cars and filming “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

