Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan make the best of a bad situation with humorous feeding tube cooking show

Comedian Jim Gaffigan took to Twitter to share a video of himself helping his wife Jeannie — a producer on Jim’s TV Land show — with her feeding tube, which she has been using for over 38 days as she recovers from a recent brain tumor surgery.

In the homemade video, Gaffigan muses that filling his spouse’s feeding tube is like “their own cooking show.”

“What I do, and you can do this at home, is I take the container, I open it up, I dump it into a coffee cup, then I stuff it into her tube,” he explains. “That goes right into her — I think the delicate term is ‘gut.’”





“And you guys are going to open a restaurant?” comes a voice from behind the camera.

“For tube-fed people!” Jeannie responds.

Jeannie later retweeted the video with some funny musings.