Jim Jefferies tells North Korea there’s no point in blowing up Australia

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies has been very successful in the United States — he’s had a number of stand-up specials and even his own TV show. He’s currently the host of “The Jim Jefferies Show” on Comedy Central, and on Thursday night, he stopped by “The Late Show” to hang out with Stephen Colbert and discuss, among other things, the seemingly inevitable nuclear holocaust.

When Colbert pointed out that Australia is a lot closer to North Korea than the mainland United States, Jefferies quipped, “Yeah, but what’s the purpose of bombing Australia? What are you really going to get out of that?”





He recalled a recent moment on his show in which he encouraged North Korea to bomb Reno, Nevada, rather than Los Angeles (where Jefferies lives). However, when the lawyers at Comedy Central looked at the script, they insisted that Jefferies make a few changes and not tell the North Koreans the specific location of Reno. Which, he joked, may well lead to the destruction of Carson City or Area 51.