Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato attempt the Best Friends Challenge and fail hilariously

Demi Lovato joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious round of the Best Friends Challenge this episode of “The Tonight Show.”

The rules of the game are simple: players take turns pulling out questions from the Best Friends Box and then scribble down their answers on a notepad. The aim is to write down the same answer as your partner — it’s like “The Newlywed Game,” only dumber.

Jimmy and Demi’s questions involved guessing which Disney princess Jimmy would be, what item Demi would bring with her if she were stranded on a deserted island, what TV show they would binge watch together, and what their combined best friends forever moniker would be.





