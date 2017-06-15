Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus disguised themselves as subway singers and pranked commuters in New York City

A rowdy bunch of tourists and locals got a pleasant subway surprise recently — because “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and his friend Miley Cyrus went undercover as a pair of street musicians!

After devising new identities — with Cyrus becoming Charlene and Fallon playing Bart — the pair donned their disguises and headed to the Rockefeller Center subway station. “No one knows that this is going to happen,” Fallon told viewers before he began busking with Cyrus. “No one knows that it’s Miley Cyrus. Let’s do this.”

“All right!” Cyrus said. “Let’s party!”

Wearing cowboy wigs and cowboy hats, Fallon and Cyrus launched into a rousing rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic “Jolene.”

Although initially successful, the duo couldn’t keep up the ruse for very long, and a a large group of observant passers-by noticed them, so they were eventually forced to reveal their true identities — much to the joy of the crowd.