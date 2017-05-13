Jimmy Fallon asked for #MomQuotes, and they did not disappoint

We all love our moms for who they are and what they do. Especially when it’s quirky and hilarious.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and Jimmy Fallon asked for all of us to come up with some of our favorite quotes from our mothers throughout the years.Viewers delivered this year!

From moms and technology (what does “OTAH” stand for, Mom? No, I didn’t take a “Goober” home!) to keeping your Instagram public so the haters know what’s up, Fallon’s viewers love their mothers (and their oddities). The segment ends with a classic Mom move: misusing the poop emoji, rather dramatically.





Don’t forget to wish your own mom a Happy Mother’s Day tomorrow.