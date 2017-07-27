Rare Humor

Jimmy Fallon eats edible underwear and dog food in a sickening attempt to create an unorthodox, technically edible hot dog

Jimmy Fallon was joined by Rhett and Link from Good Mythical Morning on this mystifying episode of “The Tonight Show.” The trio participated in a stomach-churning segment called “Will It Hot Dog?,” during which they tried a variety of weird foods that had been placed in a hot dog bun.

The first mutant hot dog they tried was one that contained sushi. It was literally just a few pieces of sushi placed rather neatly between two pieces of bread. At first, the concept of a sushi hot dog didn’t seem so bad, but Rhett and Link decided to gross it up by dousing their sushi samples in ketchup and mustard — much to Fallon’s disgust.


They then tried a soup hot dog and an edible underwear hot dog, before moving on the the coup de grâce: a dog food hot dog.

It didn’t end well.

Rhett & Link joined Fallon previously for a similar segment called “Will It S’more?” that you can watch below.

