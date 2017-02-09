Jimmy Fallon finally delivers another monologue that delves into the political arena

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan O’Brien have all been trying their best to steer clear of the controversies awaiting any comedian, actor or athlete who feels it’s necessary to dive into the political arena. They may take shots from the sidelines, but they’re always cautious to dip their toes in the swirling cesspool that is partisan politics.

But on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host finally delivered a Stephen Colbert-esque monologue that poked fun at recently appointed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.





Fallon joked that he had gotten hold of some of the new standardized test questions, which included “what does the education secretary do? (Detailed answers welcome).” Fallon also dished out some jokes on President Obama’s vacation; images of the former president kiteboarding have gone viral, and the host said “it looks like [Obama]’s Benjamin Buttoning back to 2008.”

While we probably can’t expect to get much political commentary out of Fallon, it’s always nice to see the late-night hosts try some testy material.