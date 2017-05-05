Jimmy Fallon reads off the best #PromFail tweets, and these moments are painfully real

Every so often, Jimmy Fallon invites fans to compete for the best tweets under a certain hashtag and reads his favorites on the show. This week’s hashtag was #PromFail, and this might be the best edition of “Hashtags” that we’ve ever seen.

One Twitter user admitted “my date showed up on my doorstep and told me to get on the pegs.” Another recalled “my date decided eating at Burger King before prom was romantic. He asked for a crown, placed it on my head, gazed into my eyes, and said ‘you can have it your way.'”





But perhaps the best Tweets were those accompanied by pictures that showed the cringeworthy moments in all their bygone glory.