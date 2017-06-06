Jimmy Fallon shows off his facial hair and goes “bro biking” with his best buddy Justin Timberlake

After taking a week off from his NBC show, Jimmy Fallon revealed to his viewers what he did during his time off. He proudly showed off his new facial hair before stating, “This is going to be the summer of stache.” He then shared a video of himself and his best-bro Justin Timberlake riding a tandem bike in the Hamptons.

“I had fun. I hung out with our pal Justin Timberlake,” Fallon said. “I love him. His beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, she’s doing a show on USA called ‘The Sinner.’ It’s a really good show coming out. So they’re in town, so we hung out at my house.”





In May, Timberlake posted the video of their bro-bike date to his Instagram account, and Fallon explained that the tandem bike — a gift from his wife — only leaves the garage when the former N-Sync singer visits him. “Every time Justin visits the house, he wants to take out the bike,” he said.