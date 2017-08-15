Jimmy Kimmel asks if President Trump is “cutting eye holes out of his bed sheets.”

Jimmy Kimmel was very critical of President Trump’s Charlottesville response during his monologue on Monday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“We went into the weekend worrying about Kim Jong-un starting a war; we came out of it wondering if our president is cutting eye holes out of his bed sheets,” Kimmel joked.

“This weekend in Virginia, the worst people in the United States went to the hardware store, bought Tiki torches, lit them up and marched in Charlottesville; a non-violent protester was killed by a white supremacist,” the host said, joining other late night hosts in criticizing Trump’s decision to go on TV and somewhat lazily condemn “hatred and bigotry and violence … on many sides.”





“He started strong – and then had to throw in ‘on many sides’,” Kimmel complained. “Let’s not lay all the blame on the Nazis and the Klan. There were people who marched against them, you know!”

Trump’s two day silence on the matter also angered Kimmel. “And, of course, everybody went nuts, because there weren’t many sides … there were two sides, not many sides, and one of those sides had Nazis on it,” he told his viewers. “All he had to do was condemn the Nazis!”

The host then mentioned the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had called the rally “evil and disgusting.”

“You understand what that means?” Kimmel asked. “Germany is taking a stronger stance against Nazis than we are,” he added.

Kimmel also used his monologue to compare President Trump with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un: