Jimmy Kimmel brings back “Drunk Donald Trump” for “Made in America” week

It’s a well-documented fact that President Trump does not drink. His older brother Fred was an alcoholic who died at only 43 years of age, and his brother’s demise had a lasting impact on the real estate mogul. But on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel revived his “drunk Donald Trump” segment, imagining what an inebriated president might look like.

In his introduction, Kimmel had a laugh at Trump’s new “Made in America” week, pointing out that “almost none of the products that the Trump family sells are made in the USA. Donald Trump’s wife wasn’t even made in the USA.” He also recalled that Trump used to have his own brand of vodka, which was made in Holland. Then drunk Donald Trump took center stage, slurring, “Some states need this, some states need that, but we’re getting it together.”



