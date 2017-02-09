Jimmy Kimmel broke character and tossed an audience member out of the studio and Zach Galifianakis was loving it

Jimmy Kimmel is usually one of the more cordial late-night hosts. He steers clear of controversy and brings on all kinds of guests with differing opinions.

But on Wednesday night, he became fed up with one audience member and had her removed during the commercial break.

Comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis was the guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” When the show returned from commercial, the bearded funnyman was eager to talk about the moment that Kimmel broke character.

RELATED: Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live but there’s just one problem





Galifianakis joked with Kimmel about a few topics before looking into the camera and announcing, “Now, the people at home won’t understand, but Jimmy kicked a person out.” He continued to Kimmel, “I’ve known you for a number of years, I’ve never seen you angry.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel slowed down Sean Spicer’s press conference to drunk-speed and it all makes sense now

Kimmel explained himself: “I was doing the monologue and I saw a woman who had her feet up in the air.”

Galifianakis, who specializes in self-depreciating humor, turned the joke around, saying, “I told my wife, if you’re going to sit in the studio audience, no shoes on chairs!”

The ladies who took the seat of the removed audience member were especially happy, and Galifianakis laughingly hollered, “That’s what I call an old-fashioned Mississippi upgrade!”