Jimmy Kimmel had a distinguished doctor on his show — Will Ferrell!

In May, Will Ferrell gave the 2017 commencement speech at University of Southern California. Ferrell was given an honorary doctorate from the school — which happens to be his alma mater. To celebrate his accomplishment, Ferrell broke out into a rousing rendition of Whitney Houston’s 1992 cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Needless to say, the video of the speech went viral.

Ferrell appeared on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about the experience.

“They gave me an honorary doctorate,” Ferrell told Kimmel with his trademark wry smile. “So I’m allowed to perform elective surgery whenever I want. […] I’ve done 10 tonsillectomies, a couple gall bladders, I think? I don’t know! I just cut in there and start tearing things out, put some scotch tape, get the hell out of dodge!”





Ferrell then explained his speech writing process and revealed his complicated song selection process: “As you know, when you’re writing anything on the computer, it’s five minutes of writing and then 40 minutes of searching YouTube for whatever,” he said. “And I landed on the video for ‘The Bodyguard’ […] and I thought, oh, that’s how I’ll end my speech.”

You can watch the entire commencement speech below.