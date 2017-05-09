Jimmy Kimmel responds to the fiery criticisms of his heartfelt monologue

Last week Jimmy Kimmel delivered a heartfelt opening monologue about his son, who was born with a heart condition, and the state of the health care system in America. That monologue spurred an outpouring of support for the late night host, but there were some who didn’t find his tearful moment convincing.

Kimmel responded to the Washington Times story “Shut up Jimmy Kimmel, You Elitist Creep.” The host joked, “I cannot count the number of times that I’ve been called a Hollywood elitist, which I’ve got to say, I kind of appreciate. When I was a kid we had to drink the powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid, our orange juice came out of a can…my dream was to become a Hollywood elitist.”





The left-leaning Kimmel also took time to blast the Republicans’ new health care bill, playing the clip of Congressman Labrador’s town hall in which he says “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” Kimmel also brought on Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to talk about the new health care bill that will move into the Senate. Cassidy had recently said during an interview on CNN that he’s looking for a health care bill from the senate that will “pass the Jimmy Kimmel test.”