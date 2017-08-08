Jimmy Kimmel’s “Baby Bachelor in Paradise” is one of the most hilariously adorable spoofs we’ve ever seen

In response to Monday’s “Bachelorette” finale, Jimmy Kimmel premiered his latest parody, “Baby Bachelor in Paradise,” during Monday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Based on the ABC spinoff that features former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants hooking up in a scenic vacation spot, Kimmel’s kiddie-themed spinoff featured “passionate play dates” and some “canoodling in the kiddie pool.”

Kids from Kimmel’s previous reality dating show spoofs “Baby Bachelor” and “Baby Bachelorette” made appearances in the new series. They flirted by complimenting each other’s pool floaties, and there was even some drama, with one girl yelling, “Get out of here! He doesn’t want you!





“This season, which babies will run into the sunset, and which will run home to mommy?” Kimmel narrates in the video.